Rakul Preet confirms receiving NCB summons

Hours after Rakul Preet Singh's team claimed that the 'De De Pyaar De' star had not received any summons by the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB) who are probing the Bollywood-drug nexus, the actor later acknowledged it. A NCB official confirmed the development by tweeting, "Yes, Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons and updated her latest address: 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB) official."

After confirming that she received the NCB's summon, reports stated that the actor will appear before the anti-drug probe agency today. Rakul, who is an extremely popular figure down South, was called in for questioning recently. However, she may appear alongside Deepika Padukone.

The NCB had earlier stated that they issued summons to Rakul Preet Singh digitally, but there was no response from her or her team. According to a leading news channel, the actor is expected to face questions whether she procured drugs from Rhea Chakraborty; did she attend alleged drug parties at Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse and did she know people who consume and supply drugs.

The NCB also summoned 'Dharma Productions' director and executive producer Kshitij Raviprasad for joining the investigations into the drug cases linked to film personalities being probed by the agency.

Raviprasad is expected to visit the NCB office today for questioning into one of the drug-related cases pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An NCB official confirmed that no raid was done at the office or home of Raviprasad, as reported in some sections of the media.

'Dharma Productions' is owned by prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.