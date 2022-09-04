Rakul on headlining 'Chhatriwali' - 'Huge responsibility to shoulder a film'

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh said the faith filmmakers and writers have in her talent acts as a major confidence booster when headlining a project.

The Delhi-born actor, known for starring in Hindi movies 'De De Pyaar De', 'Attack', 'Runway 34' and titles from the South such as 'Sarrainodu', 'Dhruva' and 'Spyder', is playing the central character in the upcoming social comedy 'Chhatriwali'.

In the film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, she plays the quality control head of a condom factory. The movie is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's banner 'RSVP'.

"I feel it is a huge responsibility when a film is shouldered upon you. It is the trust of the team that lies upon you, that in itself, is a big booster," Rakul told a top news agency in an interview.

She believes female-centric movies are a result of evolution in writing as well as the audience's openness to diverse stories.

"As years progress, more and more female-centric films are being written. My peers or actors younger than me, like Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others are doing female-led films because the writing has evolved. Also, the audiences are ready to watch them," she added.