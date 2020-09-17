Rakul moves HC alleging a 'media trial'

The Delhi High Court issued notices to the Information and Broadcasting ministry, Prasar Bharati, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and Press Council of India (PCI) after actor Rakul Preet Singh moved court alleging a 'media trial' in a drug investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. It was earlier reported that the 'De De Pyaar De' star was named by Rhea Chakraborty during a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation into a drugs angle related to Sushant's case.

The High Court issued a notice in Rakul's petition against 'unsubstantiated' media reports against her in connection with the drug case. She, on her part, argued that media reports are being run in contravention with the ministry's guidelines. The directions came recently during a hearing of Rakul's plea in the matter, as per legal websites reported.

"It is hoped that media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the program code and other guidelines while making any report in connection with Rakul. Even if action is taken against one channel, it will send a message to others," said the court.

The Court Bench said, "In her submission before Delhi High Court, Rakul also said that she learned that she had been named in the case, only through TV channels."

Rhea was arrested in a drug case in connection with Sushant's case.