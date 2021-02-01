Rakul joins Ayushmann in 'Doctor G'

De De Pyar De' star Rakul Preet Singh was excited as she joined the team of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film 'Doctor G'.

Singh will be seen essaying the role of Ayushmann's senior on the campus. She further shared her excitement about bagging the role and said that the film will help people to gain a new perspective about the profession.

"I'm super excited to be a part of 'Doctor G'. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with my co-star Ayushmann. I am thankful to 'Junglee Pictures' and director Anubhuti Kashyap for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I heard it. It is an interesting story that will revolve around the medical profession and set on campus. It will provide a new perspective to the audience. I cannot wait to start shooting for the film," shared Rakul.

Director Anubhuti Kashyap was looking forward to the fresh pairing of Ayushmann and Rakul.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh also has 'MayDay' with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. She also is shooting with Sidharth Malhotra for 'Thank God'.