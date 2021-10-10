Rakul announces her relationship with Jackky

Rakul Preet Singh, who celebrated her birthday on October 10, left everyone surprised as she made her relationship with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani official on her special day.

She took to social media and dropped a mushy picture with him. She also penned a sweet note for Jackky and said that he has been her 'biggest gift' this year.

Sharing a picture on 'Instagram', the birthday girl wrote, "Thank you, my love! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life. Thank you for making me laugh non-stop. Thank you for being you! Here is to making more memories together with you Jackky Bhagnani."

Soon after she posted the picture, their friends started dropping heart emojis.

Jackky too shared the same picture and wrote, "Without you, days do not seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me! May your day be as sunny as your smile and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my love!"