'Raksha Bandhan' earns Rs 8.20 crore in India on day one
Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar-led film Raksha Bandhan has earned at Rs 8.20 crore at the domestic box office.
Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is a story about Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) and his relationship with his four sisters. It focuses on his efforts to get his sisters married and tackles issues such as dowry and body shaming.
As per its production banner, Raksha Bandhan has collected Rs 8.20 crore at India box office on day one.
The movie is presented and distributed in association with Kumar's sister, Alka Hiranandani and Rai. It is backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Production in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films.
"Raksha Bandhan" features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar's love interest, while Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York12 Aug 2022 4:12 PM GMT
Tejashwi meets Sonia, says Bihar has shown the way by ousting BJP12 Aug 2022 4:00 PM GMT
Mumbai police to question Ranveer Singh in nude photoshoot case12 Aug 2022 3:14 PM GMT
'Raksha Bandhan' earns Rs 8.20 crore in India on day one12 Aug 2022 3:13 PM GMT
Russo Brothers' 'The Electric State' adds Stanley Tucci, Michelle12 Aug 2022 3:12 PM GMT