Rakhi and mother express gratitude to Salman

Rakhi Sawant wholeheartedly thanked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family for financially supporting her mother Jaya, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

The 'Bigg Boss' star shared a video on 'Instagram', in which her mother could be seen thanking Salman and his brother-actor Sohail Khan for all their efforts.

"Thank you, my son, Salman Khan. Thank you, Sohail. I am in the hospital right now and I am undergoing chemotherapy. Today, I completed four rounds and two more are left. After that, I will be operated on. I wish for your success and that you remain safe and sound. God is with you. May God fulfill all your dreams," said Rakhi's mother.

Rakhi said: "Thank you Salman ji, you are a rockstar!"

Rakhi's colleagues Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth had also visited her mother at the hospital recently.