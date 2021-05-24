Rajya Sabha MP demands a ban on 'TFM 2'

Even before the second season of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Family Man 2' could release, the Manoj Bajapyee and Samantha Akkineni

starrer already landed into trouble as Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko sent a written complaint to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar and demanded a ban on

the new season. The letter claimed that the trailer depicted Tamilians as terrorists.

In his letter, the Rajya Sabha MP highlighted that the trailer showcased links of Tamils with ISI agents in Pakistan. Further, the letter that was sent by the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the show also wrongly portrays the sacrifices made by the Tamil Eelam.

Referring to Samantha's character Raji on the show, the letter by the Minister claimed that portraying her as a terrorist with connections with Pakistani miscreants' hurt Tamil sentiments. Hence, the minister demanded a 'stop' on the release of the show.

The letter also highlighted that if the show was not stopped from being released, the people of Tamil Nadu 'will react very seriously' and that the government may have to face serious consequences.

While the show's trailer managed to stir curiosity among the viewers, it also offended a section of netizens. As soon as the trailer was released the previous week, a certain section on 'Twitter' began trending 'Family Man 2 against Tamils' as they were offended by the portrayal of Samantha's character.