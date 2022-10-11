Rajnikanth, SRK, Karan Johar send birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11. Superstar Rajnikanth, filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and others penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on 'Instagram'.

Rajinikanth, who took to 'Twitter' to wish his mentor a happy birthday, tweeted, "The legend, someone who has inspired me always, the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80. Happy birthday, my dearest and most respected Amitabh Ji."

"One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away. Instead, learn, level up and launch again and again forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grandchildren also. Love you, sir," wrote Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Johar shared a series of photos featuring himself with Amitabh and wrote, "Amitabh Bachchan is not just an institution, a legend or a masterclass in acting. He is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline and danced in the aisles of a cinema."

"A feeling that trained our minds to what a hero in cinema is and must always be. A feeling that defines cinematic memories etched in our minds forever. I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography. I'm blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5, I felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room. There will be artists, megastars and celluloid masters in Indian cinema, but there will never be another Amitabh Bachchan. Happy birthday, Amit Uncle. This decade, like every other, will be yours," he added.

Akshay shared a picture with Amitabh from the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and wrote, "My inspiration, Bachchan Saab! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday, Amitabh sir."

Sara shared a throwback picture with Amitabh featuring her actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and wrote, "A legend of Indian cinema. An inspiration as an actor and the humblest person. Happiest birthday sir."

Shilpa shared pictures featuring him along with her son Viaan and wrote, "From a mentor to a legend, from an inspiration to an icon. In these eight decades of your glorious life, there's not a single heart that you didn't win. Happiest birthday to you, Amit Ji."