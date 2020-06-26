Rajkummar to promote Sushant's film 'Dil Bechara'

Mumbai: "You will be missed bhai," Rajkummar Rao had written in his social media post on the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor took up the responsibility to promote Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara'.

It was announced that Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will premiere on the OTT platform 'Disney+ Hotstar', on July 24. Soon after, Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of the film on his 'Instagram' account.

The actor, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his debut flick 'Kai Po Che' and later 'Raabta', captioned the poster of 'Dil Bechara' with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, netizens seem unhappy with the decision to release the film on OTT and they are demanding a theatrical release for quite some time now.

"It is sad as I was expecting this to be in a big cinema," commented a user.

"We want it on the big screen," expressed another user.

Netizens also thanked Rajkummar Rao for this gesture and called him a "self made star".