Rajkummar Rao 'feels more complete now'

It has been almost two months since Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made people's hearts flutter with their wedding photos. Since being married, the couple has returned to their busy schedules.

In a recent chat with a leading daily, Rajkummar got candid about his post-marriage life and what it is like.

As usual, the actor gushed over his wifey as he said, "It is a beautiful feeling. I am so elated to be married to Patralekhaa. She is my best friend, the love of my life, my family and my everything."

When asked if the marriage has changed his outlook towards life, Rajkummar pointed out that he does feel more complete now.

"Something changes on a subconscious level. I feel more complete now. We are still getting used to the idea of being husband and wife. I love calling her wife now, just for fun, though," the actor said.

Soon after their wedding in December, Rajkummar took off to shoot for a project. He will now get busy promoting his upcoming film 'Badhaai Do'.

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in 'Badhaai Do' with Bhumi Pednekar.