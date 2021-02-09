Rajiv Kapoor: The man of many hats

Veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor, who gave Bollywood a classic like 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', breathed his last in Mumbai, on February 9. He was 58. Rajiv suffered a massive cardiac arrest, following which brother Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, which was the closest medical facility near their residence in Chembur. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

When contacted Randhir confirmed the sad and shocking news, saying, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him."

Rajiv Kapoor's funeral took place on Tuesday evening in Mumbai and was attended by film personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Chunkey Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor among many others.

Born to Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor and wife Krishna Kapoor on August 25, 1962, Rajiv Kapoor was fondly called by the nickname 'Chimpu'.

The late actor made his acting debut in 1983 with 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' and was later seen in memorable films like 'Aasmaan' (1984), 'Lover Boy' (1985), 'Hum Toh Chale Pardes' (1988) among many others. However, it was his father's last directorial 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' (1985) that brought him all the recognition. He starred opposite Mandakini in the film.

Rajeev also tried his hand at direction and editing with 'Prem Granth', a critically-acclaimed project starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead.

In his later years, he looked after R.K. Studios set up by his father with his brother Randhir, but that got sold in 2018 after a major fire gutted one of its floors, damaging memorabilia of many a Raj Kapoor hits such as 'Awara' (1951), 'Barsaat' (1949), 'Shri 420' (1955) and 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970).

Rajiv then took a break from Bollywood and it was only last year that his comeback to the movies was announced.

Members of the family and several celebrities from the film fraternity paid their condolences to the late actor after hearing the tragic news.

Kapoor's nieces Kareena Kapoor-Khan and Karisma Kapoor remembered their uncle with posts on social media. The 'Jab We Met' actor shared a black and white picture of the Kapoor brothers, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, with their father Raj Kapoor, along with the caption, "Broken but strong"

Karisma, meanwhile, posted an Instagram Story, writing, "Chimpoo uncle you will be dearly missed."

Neetu Kapoor, too, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late brother-in-law. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the same picture posted by her mother to say goodbye to her uncle.

Rajeev's colleague Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "I had the opportunity of working with Rajiv Kapoor in the film 'Prem Granth'. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP"

Sharing his thoughts and remembering the actor, Ashutosh Gowariker shared an emotional note on social media. "I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' days. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of 'Toolsidas Junior' (Ashutosh's Toolsidas Junior marks the last film of Rajiv Kapoor), I cast him in it. It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On sets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. What an affable person he was. His

performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won't be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive. And now, I still cannot believe that I am talking about him in the past tense," Ashutosh wrote.

Anupam Kher, who also starred in Kapoor's 'Prem Granth', said that having had the opportunity to work with the director he knew him as a talented film-maker and a warm & happy-go-lucky human being.

Lata Mangeshkar said, "I just got to know that Raj Kapoor's youngest son and talented actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away. I am very sad. May his soul rest in peace."