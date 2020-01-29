Rajinikanth debuts on Discovery

Bengaluru: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth made television acting debut on Discovery channel's new format series called 'Into the wild' with Bear Grylls, which will also raise awareness about water conservation. This is Rajinikanth's first TV venture after 43 years in cinema, the channel said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of Cinema," said Rajinikanth in a statement about shooting 'Into the Wild' with Bear Grylls.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth shot for the programme in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve.