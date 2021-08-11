Raj might try to escape if granted bail: Police

Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra has been in Police custody for almost a month now. He was not only arrested for creating and producing porn films but he was also touted to be one of the key conspirators in this case. According to a news report, the Police had opposed the bail plea of the businessman on August 10.

According to the report, Raj Kundra, in his bail plea, had filed a charge sheet in April and his name did not figure in it nor the FIR related to the case. The plea said the accused named in the charge sheet is out on bail, adding that the magistrate's court 'erred' in rejecting his bail earlier.

"The entire order is based on conjectures and surmises and deserves to be set aside. The magistrate failed to appreciate that there is no material against the applicant to even show his alleged involvement in the alleged offence," Kundra's plea added.

In reply to this plea, the Police said that Kundra's crime is 'serious' and they are yet to investigate where all the videos were uploaded. The Police further added in the Court that if the businessman was granted bail, he would commit the same crime, which would send a wrong message to society.

Also, the Police fear that since Kundra is a British citizen, he might escape if granted bail. The Police said one could not deny the possibility of the videos being uploaded outside India. The victims in the case are women from poor financial backgrounds and if the accused is out on bail, they might not come forward with crucial evidence, the Police said.