Raj Kundra's company director detained by Mumbai Crime Branch

In the latest development on the alleged pornography-related case on businessman Raj Kundra, Abhijit Bhomble got arrested by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch. Abhijit Bhomble is a director in Raj Kundra's company. According to a leading news organisation, an actor had filed a case against four people of Raj Kundra's company.

According to a news report, the actor had earlier filed an FIR in the Malvani police station against two directors and two producers of Raj's company.

In a tweet posted by the leading news organisation about the alleged case on Raj Kundra, it said, "Pornography matter: Abhijit Bhomble, director in businessman Raj Kundra's company got arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch Property Cell. An actor had filed a case against four people from Kundra's company. Besides Bhomble, Gehana Vashisth, Ajay Srimant and Prince Kashyap are accused in this."

Gehana Vasisth recently mentioned that she did not speak against anyone and has been fighting for what is right.

Gehana spoke about Mumbai Police and alleged, "They have filed cases against me using the same women whose contacts I had shared with the cops as part of my cooperation in their investigation.

But now, the same women have filed cases against

me. I have supported the crime branch but now they are manipulating the women to turn them into victims and are filing cases against us".