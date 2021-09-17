Raj Kundra case: Sherlyn never got 50 percent share from app's revenue

Mumbai Crime Branch submitted an approximately 1500-page supplementary charge sheet in connection with the alleged pornography case before Esplanade Court on September 15. The charge sheet was filed against Raj Kundra and others.

Earlier, it was disclosed that Shilpa Shetty was one of the witnesses on the charge sheet. But then news reports suggested that model and actor Sherlyn Chopra was another witness and her statement was also recorded.

As per a news report, Sherlyn Chopra, in her recorded statement, claimed that she never received her share of income from the app's revenue. She was quoted as saying, "I had hired 'Arms Prime Pvt Ltd' to make the 'Sherlyn Chopra App'. The directors of 'Arms Prime' were Saurabh Kushvah and Raj Kundra."

According to the reports, the statement revealed that the 'Sherlyn Chopra App' was used to air bold pictures and clips of Sherlyn and the income generated was going to 'Arms Prime Pvt Ltd' and they were supposed to share 50 percent of that income with Sherlyn. However, that never happened.

Sherlyn had stated, "I never received my share of 50 percent. Then Raj Kundra approached me to work for the 'HotShots' app, a subsidiary of 'Arms Prime Pvt Ltd'. I was assured it was perfectly fine to work for 'HotShots'. I was also told that 'HotShots' would have bolder content and videos. But we could not agree with creative ideas and the monetary aspect of the deal, which is why I declined Raj Kundra's offer to work on 'HotShots'."