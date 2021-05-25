Raj, DK respect Tamil people's sentiments

Mumbai: 'The Family Man' creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said that they not only respect the sentiments of Tamil people, but they also came up with 'a sensitive, balanced and riveting story' in the second season of the show. The show is currently facing controversy over its alleged depiction of Eelam Tamils.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, 'The Family Man' season two was scheduled to return earlier this year on 'Amazon Prime Video' but got postponed following controversies around the streaming platform's shows 'Tandav' and 'Mirzapur'.

Scheduled to be released on June 4, the upcoming season will see Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raaji, played by the South star Samantha Akkineni.

There had been calls for the boycott of the series in Tamil Nadu, with IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj writing a letter to the Centre over the show's depiction of Eelam Tamils in a 'highly objectionable manner'.

In their statement, Nidimoru and DK said that they respect the sentiments of the Tamil people and stressed that assumptions should not be made based on the trailer. "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on a couple of shots in the trailer. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people," the filmmaker duo said.

They added, "We have put in years of hard work into this show and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced and riveting story as we did in season one of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you will appreciate it once you watch it."