Raising awareness to safeguard human rights

On December 11, the 'German Consulate General', Kolkata released Abhijit Dasgupta's documentary', titled 'Malaise of Mankind', on 'YouTube'.



Since March 2021, the 'German Consulate General', Kolkata and 'Kolkata Sukriti Foundation' have been working on this documentary film, which is to raise awareness by building and motivating a change for safeguarding human rights, especially to fight against the trafficking of girls and women.

Apart from the vulnerable group of people, this documentary specifically targets the public and private decision-makers, NGOs, social leaders, school and college teachers and principals and socially conscious citizens who can influence to usher in change.

On the launch of the documentary film, Consul General Manfred Auster said: "The crime of human trafficking causes incredible and long-lasting harm to the victims. Traffickers and their accomplices deliberately destroy the dignity of vulnerable human beings. We must stop them!"