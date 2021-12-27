Raise a toast to new beginnings

After the splendid Christmas celebrations, 'DoubleTree' by Hilton, Gurugram, Baani Square is gearing up to drool you over an exciting New Year staycation package.



As the most awaited time of the year is here, put on your best clothes and get engrossed in the best food, drinks, stay and entertainment. Once you are through with your smooth check-in and rested for a while, come down to 'MyKorner' lawns where an exclusive hi-tea is laid for your indulgence. To add to your evening surprise, New Year's Eve will take you through a gala dinner at 'GlassHouse' restaurant or 'Vibe', the sky bar, complemented with the finest beverages and a resident DJ playing the best music for an ultimate party experience. Once you have partied hard, spend a relaxing night in our comfortable room. The sumptuous morning breakfast after the hassle-free sleep is definitely going to give you a beautiful start to the new year.

Contact at

+91 8800495936, +91 8800094029 and book your Staycation now

Address:

'DoubleTree' by Hilton, Gurugram, Baani Square,

Sector 50, Gurugram - 122002