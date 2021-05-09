Rahul Vohra dies due to COVID-19 complications

New Delhi: Actor-YouTuber Rahul Vohra passed away on May 9 due to COVID-19 complications, theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed on 'Facebook'.

The 35-year-old actor had shared his Coronavirus diagnosis a few days ago in a 'Facebook' post.

He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka on the evening of May 8.

"Rahul Vohra is gone. My talented actor is no more. He told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka on the evening of May 8, but we could not save him. Please forgive us as we are all your culprits. My last respects," he wrote.

On May 8, Vohra, in his 'Facebook' post, had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and asked for better treatment.

"If I would have got better treatment, maybe I could be saved," Vohra had written.