Rahul Roy shows Aphasia symptoms

Actor Rahul Roy, who earned a huge name for himself for his film 'Aashiqui' had suffered from a brain stroke earlier. The actor was shooting in Kargil for his upcoming film 'LAC- Live the Battle' when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital.

First, he was taken to Srinagar and them was moved to an ICU in Mumbai. Currently, he is undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. According to the reports, the actor showed symptoms of Aphasia. For the unversed, it is a situation where all communications of a person is disturbed.

"He was hospitalised a few days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke. He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time," said a family source.

It was said that the actor was having difficulty in communicating verbally or in writing or in understanding what people told him. Talking about his latest project for which he was in Kargil, it is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati. Directed by Nitin Kumar Guptam, the film is jointly produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu.