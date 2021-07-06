Rahul, Disha to tie the knot on July 16

Mumbai: On July 6, singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar announced a piece of good news that they will tie the knot on July 16.

The couple took to 'Twitter' and posted a joint statement, where they informed fans about their marriage.

"With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on July 16," Vaidya and Parmar wrote.

They added, "We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness."

33-year-old Rahul Vaidya had proposed Disha Parmar on the 'Colors' reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020.

Towards the end of the show, when 26-year-old Parmar appeared on the series as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person. The couple was supposed to get married soon after 'Bigg Boss' ended in February 2020, but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the couple will have a close-knit wedding. On the work front, Vaidya will be next seen in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'.