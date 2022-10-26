Radhika rejected sex comedies as they are derogatory to women

Radhika Apte, in a new interview, revealed how sex comedies came to her after starring in Varun Dhawan's 'Badlapur'. While she clarified that she has no issue with the genre, she rejected such films as these subjects can be derogatory to women. She said she won't be a part of projects celebrating jokes about women.

In 'Badlapur', the actor plays the role of Vinay Pathak's wife. In a scene, she strips to nothing to save her husband's life from Varun Dhawan. After the film was released, Radhika said she was offered roles in sex comedies, which she denied.

When asked about the reason why she would refuse a big-ticket film, Radhika told a popular entertainment news portal, "I think a couple of sex comedies were offered to me after 'Badlapur'. I don't have a problem with sex comedies. 'Hunterrr' (2015) could be called a sex comedy as well. But the kind of sex comedies we had, in the past, can be very derogatory to women and can be very objectified. They objectify women and I don't like the humour. So, I don't do it."

Radhika further added that a lot of times, timing has been an issue for big-budget films. She added that a film script plays a big part in her to decide the intention of a sex-comedy movie.

"If you read the script, you know what the film is talking about and what kind of jokes are made. I don't mind a film where a chauvinist guy makes horrible jokes about women. But you are trying to show something else; there's a story to it and it becomes something else. But, as a film, if you start celebrating those jokes then I am not going to be a part of it," she reasoned.

Radhika was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha'.