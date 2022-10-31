Radhika Apte opens up on why she is cutting down on work

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte, who was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, played a lawyer in the film. While the audience keeps seeing her on OTT, it's the pandemic that made her realise that she should cut down on work consciously, as she also started pursuing other interests.

Radhika recently said in an interview with a leading media house that she has started studying scriptwriting. She said that in the industry, one doesn't realise that they have become a part of the big machine that's constantly churning out work. But now, she has reached a point where she wants to take on little work and only the kind of work that truly inspires her. She's much more detached now, in a good way. She has also been taking less work because she's focusing on her writing skills and studying script writing.

Apte had this moment of enlightenment during the pandemic. She had time to think and review what she had done in the past and also had time to just take a pause. Otherwise, she was working like a dog and didn't have the time to think.

The actor started scriptwriting because she wasn't feeling satisfied. She said she has been wanting to create work that stimulates her as an actor, but otherwise, actors are just dependent on the jobs that they're offered.

Radhika further added that because she's choosy, she's been told she's difficult because of how much she says 'no' to things. She confessed that she's always made to feel that she's the difficult one but has learnt to ignore it now.

Apte will be seen next in 'Monica O My Darling' which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.