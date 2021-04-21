'Radhe' to release in theatres & OTT platforms this Eid

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's upcoming action-drama 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is set to release theatrically as scheduled on May 13 and also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms.

According to a statement released by 'Salman Khan Films' (SKF) and 'Zee Studios', the film would be available in cinema halls in 'all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID-19 protocols'.

"This is the perfect Eid celebration! 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will be releasing simultaneously on multiple platforms worldwide," SKF's official handle tweeted.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' would simultaneously stream on 'Zee5' with Zee's pay-per-view service 'ZeePlex' and release on all leading DTH operators like 'Dish', 'D2H', 'Tata Sky' and 'Airtel Digital TV'.

Shariq Patel, CBO, 'Zee Studios' said that the Coronavirus pandemic forced the team to 'innovate' their distribution strategy at a time when several states have either put an occupancy cap or completely shut down cinema halls.

"While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realised we would be doing a disservice to Salman's fans nationwide if we are not able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay-per-view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film," he said.

The team is planning to release the film in over 40 countries across all international territories including the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe.

A spokesperson from 'SKF' said that it was important to think out-of-the-box to tackle the current crisis and a multi-platform release, which would also bring relief to national exhibitors was ideal.

"We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in theatres, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government," said the spokesperson.