'Radhe is a fun and massy film'

Mumbai: For Disha Patani, working on a film is a time-consuming process. That is why the 'Malang' star believes that one has to be excited about the projects they take up.

The 'fun' element in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', along with director Prabhudheva and Salman Khan, made Disha come on board for the action film. It is slated to start streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services from today.

The 28-year-old actor plays Diya, an independent woman and the sister of Abhyankar (Jackie Shroff), the senior of police officer Radhe (Khan).

"Making a film takes a lot of time from six months to a year, so you better like what you are doing. In the case of 'Radhe', I liked the script. It is a fun and massy film. I like watching such movies," said Patani.

She added, "I have not done a massy film before. I was very excited to be working on this film. Besides, to have a great director and a major star is like a bonus."

At a time when cinema theatres are shut in many parts of the country owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor said that it is a 'blessing' to have her film up for a release.

"A lot of effort has gone into the making of 'Radhe', so it feels right to bring out the film right to the audience in the comfort and safety of their homes," shared Disha.