R Madhavan and Milind Soman test COVID positive

Bollywood actor R Madhavan and Milind Soman recently shared the news with their fans that they have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Sharing the news in an extra creative way, he posted a picture of himself and Aamir Khan from their movie '3 Idiots'. Aamir, too, had announced that he had contracted the virus.

"Farhan has to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us but this time he bloody caught up. But 'All is Well' and the COVID-19 will be in the well soon. Though this is one place we do not want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well," wrote the 'Breathe' star.

Milind Soman revealed his diagnosis in a simply worded tweet and wrote: "Tested positive," also adding that he is currently in quarantine. Milind Soman, who has a huge fan base on social media, was flooded with get well soon messages from well-wishers.