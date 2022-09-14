R Balki reacts to Brahmastra's success - 'People are storming the theatres'

R Balki was asked about Bollywood's dry spell at the box office in a recent interview when the filmmaker spoke about Brahmastra's success in bringing people to the theatres. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was released on September 9 and stars Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

R Balki is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist', which stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is slated to be released on September 23. While promoting his movie, the filmmaker was asked if the theory that 'Bollywood is over', which was being propelled by a section of people, was true. He responded by saying that soon people will say 'the rise and rise of Bollywood' once films start doing well at the box office.

"It (the idea that Bollywood is over) is rubbish! It is a lovely theory to have, a few flops flopped and people love to write, fill columns and feed. It is entertainment and failures are also entertainment. When success happens, they will have entertainment again and say, 'The rise and rise of Bollywood', which will happen very soon," he told a leading media house.

He added that Bollywood's dry spell was 'a phase' and said that it will not last for too long.

"Films flop, films don't do well, it is a phase. This won't last for too long. People are storming the theatres for 'Brahmastra'," he said.