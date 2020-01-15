Quentin Tarantino might not make 'Star Trek' film after all
Los Angeles: An R-rated Star Trek film by Quentin Tarantino might not be a reality as the filmmaker says he is not keen to direct it but is happy to share notes.
Tarantino has been for the longest time attached with the project, which he was reportedly developing with JJ Abrams, the director of two Star Trek films. But in an interview with Deadline, the 56-year-old director said it is now unlikely that he will direct it but hopes that Paramount studio still makes it.
"I think they might make that movie but I just don't think I'm going to direct it. It's a good idea. They should definitely do it and I'll be happy to come in and give them some notes on the first rough cut," Tarantino said. Filmmaker is currently up for two Oscars for his last movie Once Upon a Time in
Hollywood.
