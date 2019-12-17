Quentin has second thoughts on Star Trek

Los Angeles: Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino has cast doubt on plans to make an R-rated Star Trek movie and says he is 'steering away' from it.

Tarantino has been linked to a new instalment in the long-running sci-fi film franchise for months, after reportedly making a successful pitch for an edgier story to studio officials at Paramount Pictures, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Previous reports suggested a screenplay is in development, but Tarantino now says he is moving away from the "Star Trek" project, for which he never entered an official deal.

"I think I'm steering away from Star Trek, but I haven't had an official conversation with those guys (studio bosses) yet," he told portal Consequence of Sound.

The last Star Trek movie, Star Trek Beyond, was released in 2016, and featured Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spoke.