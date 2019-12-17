Quentin has second thoughts on Star Trek
Los Angeles: Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino has cast doubt on plans to make an R-rated Star Trek movie and says he is 'steering away' from it.
Tarantino has been linked to a new instalment in the long-running sci-fi film franchise for months, after reportedly making a successful pitch for an edgier story to studio officials at Paramount Pictures, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Previous reports suggested a screenplay is in development, but Tarantino now says he is moving away from the "Star Trek" project, for which he never entered an official deal.
"I think I'm steering away from Star Trek, but I haven't had an official conversation with those guys (studio bosses) yet," he told portal Consequence of Sound.
The last Star Trek movie, Star Trek Beyond, was released in 2016, and featured Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spoke.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
FMCG players stare at low growth of 9-10% this year18 Dec 2019 5:22 PM GMT
M&A deals number jumps 75% in November; value plunges 48%:...18 Dec 2019 5:19 PM GMT
Markets maintain record run18 Dec 2019 5:16 PM GMT
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger18 Dec 2019 5:15 PM GMT
India facing 'Great Slowdown', economy headed to ICU:...18 Dec 2019 5:14 PM GMT