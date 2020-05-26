Quenching the thirst of emotions

New Delhi: "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other…" A famous quote from Audrey Hepburn, the quote sweet claims that love between two people is truly the best thing in life. Whether you are the one being loved or giving love, never let that feeling go. It is not always about materialistic things, as love is about the life you share together.



Filmmaker and author Ram Kamal Mukherjee's film 'Season's Greetings', which is just like the beautiful quote, is a breath of fresh air, healing the heart and mind during this pandemic crises the world is in.

Currently streaming on 'Zee5', 'Season's Greetings' is a tribute to the legendary Rituparno Ghosh.

The film showcases a plethora of human relationships in the context of many a contemporary and traditional issue confronting the society. With the acting prowess by the talented cast Lillete Dubey, Celina Jaitley, Azhar Khan and Shree Ghatak, all of them just blended with the script, thus bringing out a beautiful portrayal of a warm relationship.

'Season's Greetings' is a story of a modern, financially independent woman 'Romita' (Celina Jaitley), who lives abroad and is going to introduce her fiance 'Usmaan' (Azhar Khan) to her mother 'Suchitra' (Lillite Dubey) separated from her husband. Her mother resides in Kolkata along with her household help 'Chapala' (Shree Ghatak). It is only during her visit that she learnt that her mother has found love and happiness in someone else. The 45 - minute film, which truly quenches every thirst of emotions riding high in every heart, is a must watch.