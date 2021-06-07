Queen 'delighted' as Harry & Meghan welcome baby Lilibet

London: Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family have congratulated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their daughter whom they have named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after the monarch and his late mother Princess Diana. This is the second child for the US-based couple, who have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Their daughter would be the monarch's 11th great-grandchild.

The royals, including Harry's father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, were delighted with the news of the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby girl in Los Angeles on Friday, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Sunday. Harry and Meghan's second child is named after the Queen, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana, it said.

"Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana," the statement said.

"The Queen, the Prince of Wales (Charles) and The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (William and Kate Middleton) are delighted with the news," it said. William and Kate tweeted separately from their Kensington Palace Twitter account to say: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."