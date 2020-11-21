Punjabi dhaba pleasures at Eros

Eros Hotel in Nehru Place, Delhi, has launched the first food festival of the hotel after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Titled 'Dhaba Iss Baar from Ambala to Amritsar', the Punjabi Food Festival runs from November 20 – 30, between 1900 hrs – 2300 hrs, at Eros Hotel's Blooms restaurant.

With the onset of winter, it is the perfect time to relish hearty Punjabi delights like Tandoori Chook, Masalewali singhada from the on-site tandoor, and veggie delights like Makhan da malai soya and Sarhadi bharwan aloo, You will also be served piping hot pakodas at the Live Veg Kadhai station, such as Gobhi pakoda, Mirchi pakoda, makai pakoda and Moong dal wada.



At the Live Non-Veg Kadhai station, you can watch yummy treats like Makhan ki machhi, Atta chicken and Beera ka roast chicken being whipped up by the chef for your munching delight. At the Live Tawa station, enjoy the chefs preparing delectable dishes like Telephone exchange ki Mutton Chaap and Soya chaap aur khamiri roti.



At Eros Hotel, you can travel through the charming highways and narrow bylanes of Punjab's mohallas without facing the travails of a pandemic, in the comfort of its cosy and popular restaurant, Blooms, which brings you the authentic and traditional flavours of Punjab for your dining pleasure. You can savour the taste of yummy Dhaba food from Ambala, Patiala, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Jalandhar and Amritsar at your table, within the serene surroundings of Blooms. Delicious Soup-Paya-Shorbas are on offer to warm the heart, with the temperatures beginning to dip in the evening.



The gourmet dishes on offer also include Jalandhari Chaapein, Lawrence Road ka Paneer Tikka, Kunna Gosht Patialashahi, Beera ka Roast Chicken, Wadi Amritsarian and vegetarian delicacies like Saag Makhni Phagwada Wala, Palak Paneer Ambale Wala, as well as various crispy, kadak Punjabi rotis and fragrant rice dishes.



The smoky flavours remind you of cosy family get-togethers in a Punjabi village, beside a meal being cooked an open fire under the setting sun in a freshly cropped field. Other main courses worth a mention include Bharwan ke Chholey, Malka masoor tadke wali and kadhi fry.



Those with a sweet tooth can indulge their sugar cravings with Kadhai doodh,Sharmaji ki special jalebi and the quaintly delightful Kurkura laccha with Gur sorbet.



The experience is priced at Rs 1950 plus taxes per head. You can call 011-41331650 for reservations. The menu is cyclic and a few dishes will keep changing in rotation.

