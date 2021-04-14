Puneet collaborates with Netflix for two new series

Writer-director Puneet Krishna, known for his popular Amazon Prime Video's crime drama 'Mirzapur', will collaborate with 'Netflix' to create and showrun two series - a dark comedy and a drama. The shows are likely to get into production later this year to early 2022.

"My association with 'Netflix' is in line with my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my body of work as I have imagined it to be," said Krishna.

Krishna also said that the giant streamer had built a vibrant storytelling culture for writers.

"I admire their focused sense of innovation which offers creative talent like me limitless possibilities to grow and evolve. I continue to be grateful to the audience who has loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter," he added.

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, 'Netflix India' called Krishna one of the country's finest storytellers.

"Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. At 'Netflix', we are always looking to partner with the best storytellers from all around the world. We want to be the home for the best creators to be able to tell diverse and authentic stories," said Shergill.

She added, "Puneet is undoubtedly one of India's finest storytellers and we are huge fans of his powerful and inventive writing. We are thrilled to welcome him and cannot wait to bring his passion and vision alive on 'Netflix'."