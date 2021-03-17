Pulkit is enamoured with Delhi's charm

Bollywood actor, who hails from Delhi, confessed his love for the capital city. He shared that while he is enamoured with the 'addictive' vibe of Mumbai, nothing can replace the charm of the capital.

"I love Delhi winters and being lazy with mufli all around me. I love the food of Delhi, it is always on top of my list," he said.

From 'Chacha ke Chole' in Kamla Nagar to Bharat Nagar's 'Dahi Bhalle' to Old Delhi, there are several eating joints where he goes to satiate his foodie spirit when he is in the city, apart from gorging on 'ghar ka khana'.

Looking back at his growing up years in the city, he said, "I used to roam around Greater Kailash M Block Market, Rajouri Garden Market, Central Market and Punjabi Bagh. The whole vibe is very interesting. I only feel sad about the air. I miss that fresh air."

Samrat had spent his childhood years in Ashok Vihar and now he has an onscreen image of a 'Delhi boy', thanks to his role in the hit 'Fukrey' franchise.

"Even on screen, people connect with me as a Delhi boy much more than anything else. I feel blessed when I come back to Delhi because people here have given me so much love," he said.

The 37-year-old stated, "That gives me a lot of happiness because now when I cross those places, people gather around and that shows me the amount of love that people are showering upon me."

"Mumbai has its fun and charm. It is very addictive. But Delhi mein jo fursat milti hai na logon ko velle bethne ke liye, gediyan marne ke liye woh aur kahin nahi milti," he shared.

The fact that Mumbai has parallel routes makes him miss Delhi even

more.