'Proud to have an educational dept named after me'

Sonu Sood was very happy as the Arts & Humanities department of the Sarat Chandra College in Andhra Pradesh got re-named after the 'Dabangg' star.

"It is the proudest and happiest moment in my life. My mother was a professor. She taught children free of cost all her life. She always wanted scholarships and student welfare plans to be named after her in different colleges. She used to say to me, 'Sonu, when you help one member of a family to get educated you automatically help the generations to come.' So that was her dream and I am now living her dream with her blessings."

To have a department in a college being named after him was not a small matter for Sonu.

"This is an institute which has produced the maximum number of IAS and IPS officers. To have them then re-name the Arts & Humanities department as the Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities is the greatest honour of my life," added Sood.

More than himself, Sonu was happy to make his mother happy.

"I know she is smiling down from above. My mom and dad must be really happy. They must be thinking they raised me the right away for their value system to have such a rippling effect on my life," shared Sonu.

Sonu felt that there are two areas of the life that needs serious attention.

"I always knew that healthcare and education needed close attention in our country. Now that I'm a part of the healthcare and education activity, I can see how much attention is required. It is a long road ahead. Every family should adopt at least one student and educate her or him in whatever field he or she chooses. There is a lot of work ahead in these two areas of our life and every student getting a degree is a mission accomplished," concluded the actor.