Proud to be an independent woman: Huma

Mumbai: Huma Qureshi said that she is proud of the woman she has become after overcoming many personal challenges in her pursuit to become an actor.

"I had to overcome a lot of things like everybody, like my own fear of success, the fact that I came from a new city. I had to learn how to make friends, how to pay my taxes, run a household, run my career and nobody was there to teach me," said the 34-year-old actor.

She added, "Today, it has made me the woman I am today. I am very proud that I have come from nowhere. I am an independent woman as I run my own life. I have made my own identity and that gives me a lot of joy and pride. It makes my parents proud."

The Bollywood actor plays a docile village woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar in her upcoming web series 'Maharani'.

Calling her character of Rani Bharti in the Bihar-set series the 'role of a lifetime', Qureshi said that writers and creators must come up with more well-rounded parts for female protagonists.

"It does not have to always be about the woman, but there should be more fleshed out female protagonists. That is very important. Hence a role like Rani Bharti in 'Maharani' is exciting to do," shared Huma.

The series, slated to start streaming on 'SonyLIV' from May 28, is created by 'Jolly LLB 2' fame Subhash Kapoor. The story explores themes of patriarchy, something that women have to face every day and in every field.

"Patriarchy is something that women have to deal with irrespective, it is there

in the world, it has nothing to do with entertainment or politics or business," she stated.

Speaking about her character, Qureshi mentioned, "Rani Bharti is a village woman who is uneducated, illiterate and never travelled outside her village, so she has all these things going against her. But she is also a little aspirational because she wants to take you on this journey like what would you do if you were a chief minister for a day."

'Maharani' is Qureshi's second project that releases this month after she starred in Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder's 'Netflix' movie 'Army of the Dead'.