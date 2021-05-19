Proud of how far I have come: Amyra

Bollywood actor Amyra Dastur said that she reached a point in her career where she is unaffected by a film not doing well.

"I think I have had enough films not do well and do well and realise that it is part and parcel of the job. One film works and one does not. I just laugh and get ready for the next film. As long as I get work, I am happy. The day I do not, that is the day I will be worried," she shared.

The actor added that there was a lot more she needed to achieve.

"At the end of the day, I feel I still have not reached that position where I wanted to be," she said.

Dastur mentioned, "I'm proud of how far I have come without knowing anyone. It is about hard work and I believe you create your luck. I am happy to see where my career is going. Hopefully, I will have a long career with different roles."

While she had worked on projects in different languages and platforms, Bollywood will always be special to her.

"Bollywood would always be my number one. It is my home. Hindi cinema runs in my blood, but I love working in Tamil and other industries. But at the end of the day, home is home," stated Amyra.

Apart from working in the Bollywood industry, Amyra Dastur had worked with martial arts superstar Jackie Chan in the film 'Kung Fu Yoga'.