Producer Ekta Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. She released an official statement on social media and updated everyone about the same.

In her post, she said that despite taking the precautions, she has tested positive. She also requested everyone to take the test who came in contact with her recently.

Her post read, "Despite taking all precautions, I have tested COVID positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves." Soon after she released the statement, her friends from the industry started dropping 'get well soon' messages.

Shweta Tiwari wrote, "Oh. Take care and get well soon," while Hina Khan commented, "Speedy recovery."

Mouni Roy wrote, "Get well soonest. Lots of love."