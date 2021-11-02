'Priyanka would make an awesome Marvel superhero'

Eternals' star Richard Madden is all praise for his co-star and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In a recent interview with a news agency, the actor was asked about Priyanka and whether she would fit into the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe'.

Madden, who plays Ikaris in the latest 'MCU' film 'Eternals', did not shy away from heaping praise on Priyanka, saying she would be a great fit for that world populated with superheroes and supervillains.

"She would make an awesome 'Marvel' superhero. She is a wonderfully talented actor; she is beautiful and she is so strong and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we will see her as an Eternal one day," Madden told the news agency.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are co-starring in the upcoming 'Amazon Prime Video' series 'Citadel', which is backed by 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Apart from 'Citadel', Priyanka has 'Text For You', an untitled project with Mindy Kaling; 'Matrix:

Resurrection', the Ma Anand Sheela biopic and Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty.