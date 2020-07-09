Priyanka to join Meghan and Michelle at virtual summit

Actor Priyanka Chopra will be among a host of influential female leaders and celebrities, who got invited as a guest speaker at the virtual summit, 'Girl Up Leadership Summit'. She took to 'Twitter' to announce the same.

"No matter what is their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 'Girl Up Leadership Summit' from July 13 to July 15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets at http://GirlUp.org/Summit #GirlsLead20," she wrote.

Also on the list of speakers are former First Lady Michelle Obama and Priyanka's friend, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. 2018 'Nobel Peace' prize winner Nadia Murad, 'Facebook' COO Sheryl Sandberg and actor Jameela Jamil are on the panel as well.

Priyanka's fans are excited to see her at the summit.

"I'm so proud. I cannot wait. I have already registered," commented one fan.

Another user wrote, "You are such an inspiration for young girls to look up to. You use your voice for good and always stand up for what is right. We need more people like you."

Priyanka is one of Meghan's closest friends and also attended the Duchess's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 in England. Meghan had interviewed Michelle for the issue of British 'Vogue' that she had guest-edited.

Even in isolation, Priyanka is looking at some really busy days. She tweeted about being appointed one of the 50 ambassadors at the 'Toronto International Film Festival'. The 37-year-old star had recently put out a post on 'Instagram' and shared a montage featuring snippets of her empowering addresses at the 'TIFF'. She also noted that the 'TIFF' is like a second home to her.