Priyanka stranded in UK after lockdown restrictions

As the UK government recently made the announcement of a tier lockdown so as to prevent the spreading of a new strain of COVID-19, this resulted in celebrities being stranded, especially Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aftab Shivdasani.

According to a news report, the 'Bajirao Mastani' star was busy shooting for her Hollywood romantic drama titled 'Text for You' alongside Sam Heughan in London since November. The sources informed that the film's team was trying to make arrangements for their return to the US in the wake of new restrictions imposed by the UK government.

"The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. Special permissions are being sought to travel back to the US, but the procedure may take longer than usual with the lockdown rules becoming stricter than ever before. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while," said the source.

Aftab, who had come to see wife Nin and daughter Nevaeh in England said, "We are in the process of finalising the dates for the project. It will not roll before January though."

"We were not going to public places anyway because our daughter is young. We did not want to take a risk," he added.