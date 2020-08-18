Priyanka shares sneak peek of her memoir

Priyanka Chopra, who recently finished writing her memoir 'Unfinished', took to social media to share a glimpse of it. She shared a page of a draft she received from the publisher and wrote in an 'Instagram' post, "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! 'Unfinished' is coming soon!"

Mindy Kaling, who is collaborating with Priyanka on a wedding-themed romantic comedy, has expressed her excitement and wrote, "So awesome! I cannot wait to read!"

"I cannot wait for my autographed copy from Priyanka Chopra," commented 'Oscar' winning actor Marlee Martin.

Priyanka's upcoming memoir 'Unfinished' was announced in 2018, but it was only earlier this month that Priyanka finished writing it. She had excitedly announced on 'Twitter', " 'Unfinished' is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! I cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life."

In June 2018, Priyanka had shared the cover of 'Unfinished' and said that it was always on her 'bucket list' to be an author.

"The feeling of checking something off your 'bucket list' gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment and that is where I am in this moment. I have always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait because I was not (and I'm still not) finished," she had written in an 'Instagram' post.

Priyanka had said that she wanted to 'do more, live more, and achieve more' before writing a book.

"I have realised that you do not have to be finished to tell your story and that sometimes life's greatest lessons are taught along the ride," wrote the 'Quantico' star.

On the work front, Priyanka joined Keanu Reeves and the cast of 'The Matrix 4' to shoot for the film. However, she has not officially announced that she is a part of the next iteration of the popular franchise.