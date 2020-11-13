Priyanka shares first look of the film 'We Can Be Heroes'

Priyanka Chopra's shared the first look from the 'Netflix' superhero film 'We Can Be Heroes'. In the photo, the actor looked sassy as she could be seen walking out of a laboratory. Complementing the look of her character is a bob hairdo. From the looks of it, Priyanka seems to be playing a bold character in the Robert Rodriguez directorial.

Sharing the look of her character, Priyanka wrote, "Wohooo! It is finally here! I present the first look for 'We Can Be Heroes'! It is directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez and is coming to 'Netflix' on New Year's Day!"

She also shared Pedro Pascal's look from the movie and added, "It is a kids' classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this will come soon."

'We Can Be Heroes' revolves around an alien invasion and how earthlings have to band together to save their loved ones from the impending doom.

The official synopsis of the movie read, "When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world."

Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Vivien and Christopher McDonald also feature in 'We Can Be Heroes'.