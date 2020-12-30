Priyanka opens on playing three 'amazing and complex' roles

The Sky is Pink' star Priyanka Chopra took to her 'Instagram' handle to share her story of playing some of the challenging characters which she essayed on the big screen.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I have had the privilege to play some distinct, memorable characters crafted by the finest directors in the business. Today, I'm talking about three such amazing, complex characters I have played at different points in time with depth, conflict and resilience and working with three phenomenal directors who I believe are an institution in themselves - Kashibai ('Bajirao Mastani') by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Susanna ('7 Khoon Maaf') by Vishal Bhardwaj and Jhilmil ('Barfi') by Anurag Basu," wrote the 'Baywatch' star.

She added: "Bold, loyal and fierce, Kashibai was one of the most endearing characters I have played. Thank you Sanjay sir and everyone on the team for bringing Kashi into my life. Her grace under fire is still so inspiring to me. '7 Khoon Maaf' was a dark comedy with a woman protagonist who is looking for true love and tries to find it seven times, but in the end, she is still lonely. Thank you Vishal Sir for

giving me Susanna who was a complex, immersive, impulsive and yet vulnerable person.

To play Jhilmil, a girl with Autism was a serious responsibility. But under Anurag sir's tutelage, she turned out to be honest, raw and brought me so much joy."