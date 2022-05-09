Priyanka-Nick's baby returns home after more than 100 days of hospitalisation

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is overjoyed that her daughter has returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital here.

Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January. The couple has reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie.

In a note on Instagram, the 39-year-old actor wrote that the family went through a "rollercoaster" of emotions in the last few months.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she captioned the first picture of their newborn, although strategically hiding her face, on social media.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, expressed gratitude towards the medical team at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai hospitals in Los Angeles "who were there selflessly every step of the way" to help their little girl come home.

"Our next chapter begins now and our baby is truly strong. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also, there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you," "The Matrix Resurrections" actor further wrote in a post penned on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Nick, 29, also shared the same note on his Instagram page and thanked the actor for "inspiring" him.

"Babe, you inspire me and every way and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you," the singer-songwriter wrote.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas will be seen in the Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers and will return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's directorial "Jee Le Zaraa", also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.