Priyanka, Lara congratulate Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gave millions of Indians several reasons to smile as she bagged the Miss Universe 2021 crown. All of 21, Harnaaz aced several rounds to reach the top three and sealed her win with a powerful answer. She immediately began trending on 'Twitter' as India won Miss Universe after 21 long years.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for her ever since.

Priyanka Chopra, who had won the Miss World 2000 pageant, took to social media to cheer on Harnaaz Sandhu and wish her. Priyanka tweeted, "And the new Miss Universe is Miss India! Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu. Bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

Lara Dutta also tweeted, "Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu! Welcome to the club! We have waited 21 long years for this! You make us so proud! A billion dreams come true!"

"Huge congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!" said Nimrat Kaur.

Actor Sushmita Sen was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. She congratulated Harnaaz on social media. Posting two pictures of Harnaaz from the pageant, Sushmita wrote, "#yehbaat. 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. So proud of you!!!! Congratulations."

Sushmita added, "Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you…."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also congratulated the winner by writing: "Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu!"

The young model battled it out against 79 other contestants from across the world and various territories.