Priyanka is 'BFC' ambassador for positive change

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced that she was appointed as the ambassador of positive change by the 'British Fashion Council' (BFC).

The actor took to 'Twitter' to share that she will join the 'BFC' in supporting the organisation's efforts to use fashion as a positive platform to inspire future generations.

"I am thrilled to join the 'British Fashion Council' as its ambassador for positive change. Fashion has always been the pulse of pop culture and can be a powerful force with the ability to connect cultures and bring people together," said Chopra.

She added, "Through my role, I look forward to celebrating the incredible diversity and creativity of the industry, while working to champion budding and iconic designers doing their part to make an indelible impact on people and our planet."

"As 'BFC' ambassador, Chopra will support the organisation through raising awareness and promoting best practice within the fashion industry by celebrating those that adhere to inclusive and ethical principles and act as a spokesperson for the importance of creative education," read a press release issued on behalf of the actor.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive, 'BFC' said that they are delighted to have Chopra on board.

The 38-year-old actor will have an active role in a number of 'BFC' events throughout the year, including 'London Fashion Week' and 'The Fashion Awards' over a 12 month period starting from November 2020 to December 2021.