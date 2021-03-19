Priyanka gets candid with Oprah about 'Unfinished'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently made her appearance in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor is currently in the news because of her memoir titled 'Unfinished', which has become the bestselling book in New York. She got candid with Winfrey regarding her memoir.

In a promotional video that made its way to the Internet, Oprah asks Priyanka if the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pushed her to write her memoir, to which 'The Sky is Pink' star stated that the pandemic partly played the role.

Chopra revealed that she decided to write her book in the year 2018 but through her hectic schedule she just could not. She further went on to add that she is a little bit more confident than she was in her 20s.

"I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally and personally. I think that helped me address my life," revealed Priyanka.

She also mentioned that she always wanted to write a book and joked that she thought writing about herself was the easiest thing to do.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her film 'Citadel' along with 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden.