Priyanka finishes her memoir

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has completed the final manuscript of her memoir, 'Unfinished' and the book is set to come out soon. The upcoming memoir is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the 38-year-old actor, which will be published by 'Penguin Random House India'.

Priyanka took to 'Twitter' and said that the book comes from an extremely personal and introspective space.

" 'Unfinished' is finished! Just sent in the final manuscript! I cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. Coming soon," she wrote.

The actor forayed into the entertainment industry at the age of 17 when she became Miss India and later on went on to win Miss World. Besides acting in several Bollywood movies such as 'Aitraaz', 'Barfi!', '7 Khoon Maaf' and 'Bajirao Mastani', Priyanka earned acclaim for her work as Alex Parrish on ABC's show 'Quantico', becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. She made her Hollywood debut as antagonist Victoria Leeds in Seth Gordon's action comedy 'Baywatch' and followed it up with 'A Kid like Jake' co-starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes. She also had a supporting part in Todd Strauss-Schulson's comedy 'Isn't It Romantic', which starred Rebel Wilson. In 2019, she returned to Hindi cinema with Shonali Bose's movie 'The Sky is Pink'.